Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti

CHENNAI: Following B R Ambedkar Jayanti, the Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVMI) is all set to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary across the state.

"On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 155th birth anniversary, all the functionaries of TVMI should pay respect to Gandhi's statue or portrait by garlanding it across the state on October 2," said TVMI general secretary Bussy N Anand in a statement.

Further, Anand directed the Iyakkam's functionaries to visit the memorials, houses of all martyrs who fought for the nation in their respective districts and honour them.

"All the district presidents, Presidents of all wings, cells, block coordinators, union and city presidents, functionaries must visit the martyrs houses, memorials with the Iyakkam's flag and pay respect. All the functionaries must send two photographs of garlanding Gandhi statue or portrait and honouring martyrs to 9003933964 in WhatsApp, " added Bussy Anand.

Eyeing a mass political entry, the TVMI is doing various welfare and social works such as blood donation camps, medical camps, education stipend camps across the state.