Thalapathy jr pitches for the throne

CHENNAI: This was a Friday release that was in the making for a while. After issuing teasers that kept fans, public and politicians in suspense for long, leading actor Vijay finally made it official that he was indeed taking the political plunge with the formation of Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam.

In a letter to the people of Tamil Nadu, the actor said administrative malpractices and corruption, and divisive political culture attempting to divide people on the lines of caste and religion were obstacles to unity and progress.

“Everyone, especially in Tamil Nadu, is yearning for a fundamental political change that will lead to a caste-less, visionary-minded, corruption-free, selfless, transparent and efficient administration,” he said, adding that such a change could be brought about only by people’s power and love.

Even as his fans erupted in joy, sharing sweets, bursting crackers and raising slogans, he said the party’s general and executive councils have decided not to contest or support any party in the Lok Sabha polls. “The aim is to contest and win the 2026 Assembly elections to provide the political change awaited by the people,” Vijay said in his maiden letter as the party president.

“Soon after obtaining ECI recognition and Lok Sabha elections, our political journey will begin with public meetings, presenting our party’s principles, flag, symbol and action plans for the success of Tamil Nadu-related policies and the upliftment of the people,” Vijay added.

Recalling his long-time preparation to make the political plunge, he said it was not just another profession or hobby but a sacred service, and added that he would quit acting after entering politics.

“It was not possible to bring about socio, economic and political reforms through a voluntary organisation [Vijay Makkal Iyakkam]; it requires political power. It had been my long-time intention and desire to support the people of Tamil Nadu, who gave me fame, name and everything, after my parents,” he said.

On January 25, the party general council and the executive committee approved the election of president, headquarters office bearers and bylaws, he said in the letter, while in Delhi, his associates applied for registration with the ECI, on Friday.

In Indian democracy, anyone has the right to start a political party. Let actor Vijay’s public service succeed. My wishes to Vijay for starting a new party – Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK Minister

Politics is an ocean. There are those who have started a new party and succeeded in politics, and there are those who have dissolved. People will decide whether Vijay will rise or fall – D Jayakumar, AIADMK leader

I am happy to congratulate and welcome brother Vijay for his decision to fight corrupt politicians who are exploiting people and work for a nonpartisan, honest change – K Annamalai, BJP state president