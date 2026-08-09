Thai Maman scheme to help reverse decline in government hospital deliveries: TN Minister KG Arunraj

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the OGSSI Midyear Conference 2026 here, Arunraj said nearly 99 per cent of deliveries in Tamil Nadu were taking place in hospitals, with home deliveries being rare.

“Maternal mortality in Tamil Nadu is lower than in other states. Still, we are taking steps to reduce it further through various schemes, including the Thai Maman Thanga Mothiram (TMTM) Scheme,” he said.

“Deliveries in government hospitals have been declining every year. It was 65.8 per cent in 2017-19 and has now fallen to 51 per cent in 2025-26. Poor families struggle to afford deliveries at private hospitals due to the high cost. We have introduced the TMTM scheme to increase deliveries in government hospitals,” the Minister said.

Arunraj said the government would study the reasons behind the decline and promote government hospitals to encourage more women to choose them for childbirth.