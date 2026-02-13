Thai ends, but OPS’ dilemma drags on

The delay has intensified speculation over whether the once-powerful AIADMK leader will align with VK Sasikala — former aide of J Jayalalithaa, who was later expelled from the party — ahead of the Assembly election.

After his expulsion from the AIADMK, Panneerselvam has been leading the AIADMK Cadres’ Rights Retrieval Committee. As the polls approached, there was expectation that OPS might either rejoin the AIADMK fold or align with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). However, neither side has accommodated him so far, a development observers see as a setback that has pushed him to the margins of active politics.