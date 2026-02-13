Thai ends, but OPS’ dilemma drags on

CHENNAI: With the Tamil month of Thai drawing to a close, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has yet to spell out his political course, despite earlier indicating that he would announce a clear stand before the month ended.
The delay has intensified speculation over whether the once-powerful AIADMK leader will align with VK Sasikala — former aide of J Jayalalithaa, who was later expelled from the party — ahead of the Assembly election.
After his expulsion from the AIADMK, Panneerselvam has been leading the AIADMK Cadres’ Rights Retrieval Committee. As the polls approached, there was expectation that OPS might either rejoin the AIADMK fold or align with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). However, neither side has accommodated him so far, a development observers see as a setback that has pushed him to the margins of active politics.
Compounding the uncertainty, several of his key supporters have drifted to other parties, including the DMK and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
Meanwhile, TTV Dhinakaran has publicly expressed hope that Panneerselvam would join the NDA. But OPS has maintained silence.
Parallelly, Sasikala is said to be preparing to field her supporters in the election. She is holding consultations on contesting under the banner of the Anna Dravidar Kazhagam, a party name her brother VK Divakaran had earlier floated. Sources say she has discussed the matter with AIADMK functionaries expelled from the party and has also extended an invitation to Panneerselvam.
Sources, however, indicate that the possibility of Panneerselvam aligning with Sasikala remains remote. If he chooses to enter the fray, he is more likely to opt for the NDA. He has already clarified that he will not float a new party.