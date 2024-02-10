Thai Amavasai rituals to pay homage to ancestors held on banks of Cauvery

TIRUCHY: A large number of people on the banks of river Cauvery at Amma mandapam near Srirangam in the city observed the ritual of ‘Thai Amavasai’, a day observed to pay homage to their ancestors after taking a holy dip in river Cauvery, here on Friday.

Hundreds of devotees from across Tiruchy and the neighbouring districts converged at the Amma Mandapam bathing ghat near Srirangam, on the banks of river Cauvery to take a holy dip and then offered prayers to their ancestors.

The people offered darpanam after conducting certain rituals by the priests.

The devotees who visited the Amma Mandapam distributed food to the poor who were waiting at the entrance of the bathing ghat, as part of the rituals.

The city police made elaborate security arrangements to regulate the crowd.