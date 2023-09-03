Begin typing your search...

T’gana man held in Madurai for stealing jewels; 102 sovereigns recovered

The accused identified as S Binidi Ramesh Babu is a resident of Jawahar Colony, Vidyanagar, Hyderabad.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Sep 2023 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-02 22:30:34.0  )



MADURAI: A man from Telangana was arrested by the Madurai police after being charged with stealing 102 sovereigns of gold jewellery. The accused identified as S Binidi Ramesh Babu is a resident of Jawahar Colony, Vidyanagar, Hyderabad.

He was remanded to judicial custody on Thursday night. Investigations revealed that Jitendar Jain, a jeweller, who belongs to Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, bought those 102 sovereigns of gold jewellery from a shop in Mumbai and travelled to Madurai to sell it. He stayed in a lodge located along West Masi street. Much to his shock, the locked room, in which he stayed, was found broken open and jewells missing. He lodged a complaint with Thideer Nagar police, Madurai.

A special team led by Inspector of Police M Vasanthakumar, nabbed the accused Babu, who stayed in the same lodge. Babu is a habitual offender and is facing a host of theft cases relating to money in Hyderabad, sources said. CoP Madurai City, J Loganathan and DCP Madurai (South) A Pradeep lauded the efforts.

Tamilnadujewellery robbery


