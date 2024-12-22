Textile showroom gutted in sudden fire in Karur

TIRUCHY: A textile showroom was gutted after a sudden fire broke out due to a short circuit in Karur on Saturday.

It is said that Manalmedu in Karur has several textile showrooms and on Saturday wee hours, Amman Traders, a textile showroom was up in flames.

The security who was on duty passed on the information to the Karur Fire and Rescue team which rushed to the spot with three vehicles and fought for more than three hours before dousing the fire.

The initial investigation found that there was a short circuit in the showroom and the fire spread across the showroom.

Materials worth several lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes and the fire was put off before it had spread to the neighbouring shop.

A case has been registered and investigations are on.