Textile Park in TN will provide jobs for youth

CHENNAI: The first Prime Minister Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM-MITRA) Textile Park in Tamil Nadu at Virudhunagar district, which was launched in 2023, will be developed as an integrated hub for value-added textiles and apparel industries. It is expected to generate two lakh job opportunities for the youths.

The Union Government has announced that seven such textile parks will come up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. “Though the establishment of the parks was announced in seven states, the proposal given by the Tamil Nadu government was much earlier and the norms were accurate, it was selected,” a senior official from the State Textile Department told DT Next.

About the selection process, the official informed that after the eligible states and sites were evaluated using a transparent challenge method based on objective criteria taking into account a variety of factors such as connectivity, existing ecosystem, textile and industry policy, infrastructure, and utility services, Tamil Nadu was the first state to be selected for the scheme.

Accordingly, Tamil Nadu State has provided contiguous and encumbrance-free land parcels of about 1,000 acres of land and will also facilitate the provision of all utilities, reliable power supply and water availability and wastewater disposal system, an effective single window clearance as well as a conducive and stable industrial and textile policy.

“The project work has already started”, he said adding “Initially, the Ministry of Textiles will provide financial support in the form of development capital support up to Rs. 500 crore for the textile park.”

The official said a part of mandatory support infrastructure, comprising facilities such as workers’ hostels and housing, the logistic parks’ warehousing, and medical and training facilities will also be supported by the development capital support.