Textbook Edu Services Corpn to be revamped

CHENNAI: To improve services including effective monitoring in the distribution of welfare measures to school students, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to revamp the Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, which comes under the School Education Department.

The corporation is engaged in printing and distributing textbooks and notebooks for students from classes I to 12.

It also functions as the procuring entity for the supply of educational kits such as school bags, shoes and other items for students in government and government aided schools in the State.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that the corporation’s activities will be revamped for effective distribution of welfare measures to students on time.

“The decision to revamp the corporation came against the backdrop of certain complaints that the distribution of textbooks and other educational kits was delayed in some districts. So, a more effective online monitoring system will be introduced from the procurement till distribution,” he explained. “Authorities will also ensure that all welfare measures for students in government schools will be distributed on time.”

The official said that the government had also decided to digitise and re-print rare books for research scholars, rare book collectors and other general readers.

“The corporation will be provided Rs 2.20 crore and Rs 1.9 crore respectively for buying English periodicals and Tamil periodicals to promote reading habits, general knowledge and creativity among students,” he added.

To make available the best children’s books, the corporation is implementing the ‘Ilanthalir Ilakkiya Thittam’. “Three new schemes titled ‘Nationalised books for next generation’, publishing documentation editions of ‘Kalaikalanjiyam’ and ‘Sirar Kalanjiyam’ and showcasing works of centenary writers will also be implemented soon,” pointed out the official.