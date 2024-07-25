TETO-JAC to hold state-wide protests from July 29 to 31

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Elementary Teachers Organisations-Joint Action Committee (TETO-JAC) pressing their key demands to the Tamil Nadu government has announced a state-wide protest from July 29 to 31.

The members had kept 31 demands to the government and regarding the concerns met the higher officials of the School Education Department, including the principal secretary on Monday.

The protests will be held district-wise, where on July 29 and 30, the protests will happen in 13 districts on each day. And, on July 31, the protest will be held in 12 districts.

A member of TETO-JAC said, “We met the secretary who had taken over recently. To the official, we placed our demands and requested for proper and permanent resolution. However, the official sought clarification on the issues raised by the members and requested additional time.”

However, as the issue is long-pending, we have decided to continue the protest on the allotted days. We have urged the department to fulfil the 12 demands regarding the funds that are long-pending.

Some of the demands placed by the TETO-JAC members are to revoke the new pension scheme and implement the old pension scheme, the salaries of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) should be rectified, reinstate the surrendering of leaves, Ennum Ezhuthum scheme should be stopped, teachers should be completely freed from other tasks including uploading data in EMIS which affect their teaching work and all concessions given to government school students should also be given to government aided school students.