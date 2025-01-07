TETO-JAC seek support from DMK allies

CHENNAI: The members of Tamil Nadu Elementary Teachers Organisations-Joint Action Committee (TETO-JAC) on Monday met leaders of DMK’s alliance parties requesting them to urge the State government to fulfil long-pending demands.

The members of TETO-JAC met P Shanmugam, the state secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), K Selvaperunthagai, president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) and Thol Thirumavalavan, the president of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

"We met the high commands of the DMK ally parties, for them to get the long-pending demands of elementary teachers fulfilled from the government. We have revised the demands in the letter submitted to the leaders," a member of TETO-JAC said.

Some of the demands placed by the TETO-JAC members are to revoke the new pension scheme and implement the old pension scheme, rectify the salaries of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs), reinstate the surrendering of leaves, and give all concessions given to government school students to government-aided school students.