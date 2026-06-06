TET training to begin from June 8

CHENNAI: With less than a month to go for the Tamil Nadu Teachers' Eligibility Test (TNTET), the Directorate of School Education has announced an online training for teachers from June 8 to 30. The exam has been scheduled for July 4 and 5.
The training is designed to support Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) and graduate teachers (BT Assistants) preparing for TNTET papers I and II. The training will be delivered exclusively through online platforms and YouTube sessions, ensuring statewide accessibility, stated the circular from the directorate.
The classes will be held on working days from 6.30 pm to 8 pm, and a timetable has been prepared covering key TET subjects. For paper I candidates, training will focus on Child Development and Pedagogy (CDP), Tamil, English, Mathematics, and environmental studies. For Paper II, candidates will receive coaching in CDP, Tamil, English, mathematics, science, and social science.
Subject-wise sessions are set to be handled by expert resource persons selected by SCERT and District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs).
Teachers wishing to participate must register through a designated Google Form by providing their personal and professional details, including EMIS ID, school information, and contact details. Participants will receive session links and study materials through online communication channels.
The department officials stated that the programme aims to strengthen teachers' subject knowledge, pedagogical skills, and examination readiness. The department expects the initiative to significantly enhance TNTET performance and contribute to the development of a highly qualified teaching workforce across TN.