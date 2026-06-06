TET training to begin from June 8

The training is designed to support Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) and graduate teachers (BT Assistants) preparing for TNTET papers I and II. The training will be delivered exclusively through online platforms and YouTube sessions, ensuring statewide accessibility, stated the circular from the directorate.

The classes will be held on working days from 6.30 pm to 8 pm, and a timetable has been prepared covering key TET subjects. For paper I candidates, training will focus on Child Development and Pedagogy (CDP), Tamil, English, Mathematics, and environmental studies. For Paper II, candidates will receive coaching in CDP, Tamil, English, mathematics, science, and social science.