TET training likely to begin soon in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: With the Tamil Nadu Teachers' Eligibility Test (TNTET) to be held in July for government in-service teachers, the Directorate of School Education will likely begin online training for teachers at the earliest.
The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will conduct the training for teachers, and the study materials for the same are also in the verge of completion, say officials.
As per the notification from the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), TNTET for in-service teachers will be held on July 4 and 5. And, for this, teachers were asked to apply for the exam before April 10.
Speaking to DT Next, a government teacher said, "Since the Supreme Court (SC) ordered that government teachers must compulsorily clear TET, most of us have been anxious about it. Hence, to aid in the preparation, the school education department and Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi assured that necessary training will be extended. Hence, we urge the department to begin the training at the earliest."
Meanwhile, the SCERT, which is preparing modules with a set of question banks on all subjects, is likely to conduct training in Kalvi TV. And the training will likely be held for an hour, say department sources.