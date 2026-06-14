TET training inadequate, say in-service teachers

CHENNAI: Several in-service teachers have expressed dissatisfaction with the training for the Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TNTET), and inadequate number of topics covered.
With the TET to be held in July first week, teachers have urged for more classes and wider topics to be included.
The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), under the Directorate of School Education, is conducting online training till June 30.
TET for in-service teachers is, however, scheduled on July 4 and 5. And, for this, the Directorate announced an online training for in-service teachers who will write the mandatory TET in July.
Teachers have alleged that the topics not mentioned in the textbooks are being covered, and that for some subjects, the training is limited. “In the training, certain topics are being covered which are not part of the class 6 Tamil textbook. Though it’s not an issue per se, it does creates confusion whether questions will be asked outside of the textbook. We need more clarity about it,” said a secondary grade teacher (SGT).
Additionally, the teacher pointed out limited coverage for psychology subject. “Though there are several topics to be covered in psychology, the training video is very limited. Hence, we urge for more and proper training from SCERT,” added the teacher.
Due to this, in-service candidates all set to write the test are wondering if they should avail for private training.
The training is designed to support SGTs and graduate teachers (BT Assistants) preparing for paper I and paper II, working in government, aided and private schools across the State. The training is being delivered through online platforms and YouTube sessions, ensuring state-wide accessibility, stated the circular by the directorate. Classes are held on working days from 6:30 pm to 8 pm.