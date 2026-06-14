TET training inadequate, say in-service teachers

With the TET to be held in July first week, teachers have urged for more classes and wider topics to be included.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), under the Directorate of School Education, is conducting online training till June 30.

TET for in-service teachers is, however, scheduled on July 4 and 5. And, for this, the Directorate announced an online training for in-service teachers who will write the mandatory TET in July.