Terror suspect from Erode in NIA custody

COIMBATORE: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths have taken into custody a suspect in a terror act from Erode on Tuesday.

According to sources, the officials of the premier investigation agency took into custody one Asif, 36, a native of Thrissur and residing in a farmhouse in Thottampalayam village near Bhavanisagar.

He had stayed there on rent along with three others over the last one month.

While Asif did not go for any work, three others were employed in a bakery in the neighbourhood.

The NIA have taken Asif to Kerala for an interrogation.