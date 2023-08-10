Begin typing your search...

Terracotta snake figurine unearthed during 9th phase of Keeladi excavations

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Aug 2023 11:00 PM GMT
X

Fragment of snake figurine made of terracotta unearthed at the Keeladi excavation site.

MADURAI: The Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) recently unearthed a fragment of snake figurines made of terracotta at the Keeladi excavation site.

The figurines were found at a depth of 190 cm in the quadrant XM19/3.

The eyes and mouth of the snake were intricately carved. Also, this earthen-made figure was handmade and has a red slip with a rough surface.

This figure measures 6.5 cm in length, 5.4 cm in width, and 1.5 cm in thickness.

It is noted that this antiquity was found in association with terracotta hopscotch, iron nail, black-and-red ware and red slipped ware, R Sivanandam, Joint Director, Department of Archaeology, Tamil Nadu said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ninth phase of excavations at Keeladi commenced on April 6, 2023.

DTNEXT Bureau

