Terracotta jar found in 3rd phase of excavation in Vembakottai

CHENNAI: A terracotta jar has been found in the ongoing third phase of excavation at Vembakottai in Virudhunagar district on Monday.

So far, two phases of excavation have been completed in Vijayakarisalkulam in which archeological experts found more than 7900 artifacts.

The third phase of excavation work is currently underway in which more than 3,200 items, including clay seals, glass beads, earthen jars, and pottery vessels, have been found, added a Daily Thanthi report.

Recently, the experts found a quarter of a humanoid doll made of baked clay in a damaged state.

A small clay pot used by children to play has also been found along with a white conch bracelet.

Speaking about this, Director of Excavations Pon Bhaskar said that the work of documenting the archaeological artifacts is proceeding in full swing.

"The 8 pits where the excavation has been completed have been closed. More excavation pits are to be dug soon," he said. The remaining 8 pits have not been closed yet as a large number of students from colleges and schools from neighboring districts come to visit the gallery in which the artifacts have been displayed, he added.