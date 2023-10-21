Terming NTCA report ‘not convincing’, AAP seeks special probe into deaths

CHENNAI: Raising doubts over the reports released by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) on the death of 10 tigers in The Nilgiris, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has urged the state government to form a special investigation team to identify the true reason behind the deaths.

In a petition to the forest department, GM Shankar of AAP’s legal wing said the reasons cited in the report are not convincing.

“The government should constitute a special investigation team to probe the deaths of the tigers. Based on the report of the investigation team, action should be taken against the officials and others, who were behind the animals’ deaths,” the petition said.

The petition opined that the report by the NTCA is a bid to divert the public and conservationists. Apart from the special investigation team, Shankar urged the government to release a white paper on the press release issued by the state forest department on October 7.

In The Nilgiris area, 10 tigers, including six cubs, were killed in a short span of 35 days causing concerns across the country. Of the 10, four cubs in Chinna Coonoor and two cubs in Segur area died due to starvation, as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). Adult tigers died due to infighting and poisoning, as per the report.