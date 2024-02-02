Terminated cleanliness staff of Srirangam stage protest, arrested

TIRUCHY: The terminated cleanliness staff of Srirangam temple staged a protest in front of the Ranga Ranga Gopuram on Thursday and the police arrested all the protesting members.

As many as 120 cleanliness staff who have been employed on contract basis for the past 16 years were terminated from Thursday (February 1) and they submitted a petition to Collector M Pradeep Kumar seeking reinstatement.

The Collector was also informed that they were not given the wage of Rs 678 per day fixed by him.

The terminated workers announced a protest on Thursday against the administration and the private employer. They were not called for any talk and so they staged a protest.

Despite repeated warning by the police, the members continued their protest, and so they were arrested.