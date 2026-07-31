Tensions rise in TN village after farmer's killing over grazing dispute

Ramar succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while Prashanth, who suffered severe deep cuts, was rushed to the government hospital, where his condition remains critical.

As the victim and the accused belong to different communities, the incident sparked intense communal tension in the region. Vandalism was reported late last night, with several two-wheelers smashed, adding to the prevailing anxiety in the village.

While Raghu surrendered at the police station late last night, relatives of the deceased and over 100 members of his community alleged that Raghu did not act alone.

Claiming that several of his associates were also involved in the attack, the protesters launched a road blockade early on Friday on the key route connecting Poombarai to upper hill villages like Mannavanur.

Despite senior police officials arriving at the spot to initiate peace talks, the victim's family and protesters refused to back down, alleging police inaction and improper investigation.

Heavy police security has been deployed in and around Poombarai to prevent any further escalation.