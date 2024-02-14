Tension prevails in Chennai airport after passenger tries to open emergency exit

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at the Chennai airport after a passenger pressed a button to open the emergency exit of a flight to Delhi just before it's scheduled take off on Tuesday night.

The Indigo Airlines flight to Delhi was scheduled to depart from Chennai at 7 pm with 159 passengers. After all the passengers boarded the flight the doors were closed and the flight was about to move on the runway.

At that time an alarm sounded inside the aircraft and the pilot noticed someone had opened the emergency exit. Soon the cabin crew went to Saros (27) of Uttar Pradesh who was seated close to the emergency exit and during the inquiry, he told them that he pressed the button since it was looking different and was not aware that it was an emergency exit door.

However, the passenger was offloaded from the flight and was handed to the Chennai airport manager and then after inquiry he was handed to the Chennai airport police.

The police during the inquiry found that Saros had visited Chennai for a job interview and this was his first flight journey. The police registered a CSR and further inquiry is on.

Following the incident, the Delhi flight was delayed for one hour and departed from Chennai at 8 pm with 158 passengers.