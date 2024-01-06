Tension in Chengalpattu Rly stn after smoke started to emit from power socket of Vaigai Express

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Chengalpattu Railway station after smoke started to emit from the power socket of Vaigai Express while entering the station on Saturday.

The Vaigai express to Madurai, which departed from the Egmore railway station, was entering the Chengalpattu Railway station at 2:45 pm on the 6th platform.

At that time, a passenger, who was travelling on the D7 coach plugged his mobile charger in the power socket, and soon the socket burst, and the entire coach was filled with smoke.

The passengers who shouted for help managed to stop the train by pulling the emergency chain, and they got down from the compartment.

The railway officials and the police who visited the spot controlled the smoke using the fire extinguisher.

The railway technicians who inspected the coach found that there was a short circuit in the power socket, and that was the reason for the smoke.

Later, they disconnected the power supply to the sockets, and the train departed from the Chengalpattu Railway station at around 3 pm.

The Railway police are investigating the case.