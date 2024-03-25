Tension as T’kudi boat owner held

MADURAI: Tension prevailed for a while near Thoothukudi fishing harbour on Sunday after one of the boat owners representing the association was picked up by the police.

Angered by this, several fishermen took to the Beach Road and blocked vehicular traffic urging the police to set him free immediately. Meanwhile, a few days ago, six boats including one from Kerala with 83 fishermen were forcibly held by some fishermen for trespassing into Thoothukudi waters. Sources said those six boats impounded were released along with 83 fishers on Sunday evening, after inquiring the boat owner.

RJ Bosco, secretary, Thoothukudi Mechanised Boat Owners Association, said many trawlers from Kerala were fishing illegally in the Gulf of Mannar beyond restrictions, affecting the livelihoods of Thoothukudi fishermen and boat owners. Moreover, such trawlers from Kerala were engaged in fishing for nearly ten days at sea off Thoothukudi, while local mechanised boats fishermen were restricted from multi-day fishing.