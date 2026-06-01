Tension as police stop protesting ryots in Thanjavur

After the state government announced a crop loan waiver with certain conditions and categorising the farmers as small and marginal, the farmers' associations opposed the announcement and demanded that the loan waiver patterns of the previous governments be followed, and announced a statewide protest on Monday.

As per the schedule, a section of farmers led by the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association president Palaniappan assembled in front of the Thanjavur collectorate and staged a protest against the state government.