Tenkasi woman dies after mistakenly drinking pesticide thinking it was a soft drink

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased was identified as Guruvammal, wife of Paraman, a daily wage labourer from Senthattiyapuram Pudur in Thenmalai panchayat. The couple has a son and a daughter.

According to police, Guruvammal was at home when she allegedly drank a pesticide used for lemon plants, believing it to be a cold beverage as temperatures remained high in the area. After consuming the liquid, she went to sleep.

When she did not come out of her house for a long time, neighbours checked on her and found her unconscious and struggling for life. She was immediately rushed to the Sivagiri Government Hospital, where she was given first aid before being referred to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.