Tenkasi village distributes sparrow nests to students

TENKASI: To instil awareness of the environment and nature from a young age, students of a primary school in the Tenkasi district were given wooden sparrow nests on Saturday.
The awareness event was organised by Gramodaya and energy firm Suzlon, collaborating with the panchayat union at Panavadali Chatram located in North Panavadali in Tenkasi district. The event was presided over by the Panchayat President Muthulakshmi Yesudas. The awareness was mainly focused on saving sparrows in the region.
Suzlon project manager Murugan led the arrangements, and Gramodaya project coordinator Periyasamy welcomed the gathering. Gramodaya project facilitators Amalraj, Pakkiyalakshmi and Uma Mahendran participated and spoke on the need to protect birds, animals and the environment, and the public's responsibility towards conservation. Free bird nest boxes were distributed to schoolgirls, schoolboys and residents to encourage the protection of sparrows.