Tenkasi teen gets double life term for raping elderly lady, killing her grandson

Principal District Judge P Rajavelu of the Tenkasi District Court delivered the verdict in the case, which dates back to the night of July 11, 2022, during Bakrid.

According to the prosecution, the accused, Mohammed Kasim, a resident of Mekkarai, trespassed into the house of Saithan Beevi (70) around 11 pm while she was asleep and sexually assaulted her. The woman died during the assault, police said.