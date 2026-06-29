Tenkasi teen gets double life term for raping elderly lady, killing her grandson

TENKASI: A Tenkasi court has sentenced a 19-year-old man to double life imprisonment for raping a 70-year-old woman and murdering her grandson after being identified during the crime in Mekkarai village in 2022.
Principal District Judge P Rajavelu of the Tenkasi District Court delivered the verdict in the case, which dates back to the night of July 11, 2022, during Bakrid.
According to the prosecution, the accused, Mohammed Kasim, a resident of Mekkarai, trespassed into the house of Saithan Beevi (70) around 11 pm while she was asleep and sexually assaulted her. The woman died during the assault, police said.
The prosecution stated that while the accused was attempting to flee after carrying the victim's body outside the house, her grandson Kajir Ali noticed him and raised an alarm.
To avoid being identified, the accused allegedly attacked Kajir Ali with a wooden log, killing him on the spot before fleeing.
The crime came to light the following morning when a family member found the bodies and alerted the Achanputhur police.
Following an investigation, police arrested Mohammed Kasim, then aged 19, and filed a chargesheet.
After examining the evidence and witnesses, the court convicted the accused and awarded him double life imprisonment.
The investigation was carried out by then Achanputhur Inspector Velkani, while Public Prosecutor Marudappan alias Kutty appeared for the prosecution.