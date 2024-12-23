Tenkasi police inducts GPS-enabled patrol bikes

MADURAI: Tenkasi district police have launched Global Position System (GPS) enabled patrol bikes for swift mobilisation to reach spots, where police assistance is necessary.

Bike patrolling plays a vital role in policing round the clock. Whenever emergency calls were made, police personnel on patrol are swift to respond, Deputy Inspector General of Police of Tirunelveli Range P Moorthy, said after flagging off 12 patrol bikes fitted with GPS on Saturday evening.

With this GPS facility in place, it would be easy to identify and locate the cops on patrol and the movement of cops would also be monitored through the control room to ensure police presence.

Further, the DIG said the cops on patrol duty could ride the bikes at speed to reach the spot in time and at the same time, they were advised to wear helmets. Tenkasi Superintendent of Police VR Srinivasan and DSP Palani Kumar were present during the programme, sources said.