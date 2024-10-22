Tenkasi MP requests special train service on Sundays to tackle festive rush

CHENNAI: With scores of people travelling from Chennai to their hometowns in Southern districts, in an effort to ease their travel during the festive season, Tenkasi MP Dr Rani Sri Kumar has urged the Southern Railway authorities to operate a special train between Tirunelveli to Tambaram via Tenkasi.

In a request letter, Dr Rani Sri Kumar noted that there is a high demand for tickets from passengers traveling from Tenkasi, Kadayanallur, Sankarankovil, Rajapalayam, Srivilliputhur, Sivakasi, and Thiruthangal to Chennai, especially on Sundays.

She also highlighted the lack of direct train services on Sundays from Cheranmahadevi, Ambasamudram, Kizhakadaiyam, and Pavoorchatram, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The MP said that the Southern Railways could utilize the 22605/06 Barlia Express for a special service on Sundays between Tirunelveli to Tambaram through Tenkasi, which would generate nearly Rs 10 lakhs as additional revenue for the railways.