Tenkasi: Man kills wife, drives around with her body in a car, burns and dumps it later

CHENNAI: In a sudden turn of events in the case involving a burnt body found near Tenkasi, the police uncovered that the victim's husband had driven around with her body for two days after killing her.

The charred body of the woman, identified as Kamali, was discovered in a decrepit pond near the Kollam-Madurai National Highway in Elathur near Tenkasi town, according to a Thanthi TV report.

The couple was reportedly having disputes over the woman's equation with another man. In a fit of rage, her husband John Gilbert allegedly killed her with an iron rod.

Also Read: Burnt body of young woman found in pond near Tenkasi

Police said that Gilbert then reportedly drove around with the woman's body in his car for two days. Later, he set it on fire and dumped the body in the pond.

Surveillance footage from nearby CCTV cameras helped police to track down the vehicle, which led to Gilbert’s arrest.

His younger brother, Thanga Thirupathi, has also been arrested for his involvement in the crime, the report added.