Burnt body of young woman found in pond near Tenkasi

CHENNAI: The charred body of a young woman was discovered in an abandoned pond near Elathur in Tenkasi, on Tuesday.

As per a Thanthi TV report, the remains were found near the Kollam-Madurai National Highway. During inspection, police recovered liquor bottles near the body and collected forensic evidence from the scene.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the identity of the victim and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Further details are awaited.