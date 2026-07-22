Tenkasi man beheaded, body dumped in well; three arrested for murder

Man goes missing after leaving home

The victim, Mahendran (27), was a resident of Valasai village in Tenkasi district. He left home on July 6 and did not return. His wife, Bhuvaneswari, initially went to the Senthamaram police station to lodge a missing complaint. However, she received a phone call from some of Mahendran's friends, who claimed they had all gone on a trip to Ooty and asked her not to search for him. Believing them, she returned home without filing a complaint. After nearly 10 days without hearing from her husband, Bhuvaneswari became suspicious and lodged a missing complaint at the Senthamaram police station on July 14. Police registered a case and began an investigation.