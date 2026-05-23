Tenkasi: Injured elephant calf reunited with herd in Courtallam

TENKASI: An injured elephant calf that had been separated from its mother near Vallam in the Courtallam forest range was successfully reunited with its herd on Friday night after continuous treatment and close monitoring by forest officials.
The reunion took place after the mother elephant, accompanied by two other elephants, approached the calf and led it back into the forest. Forest officials confirmed the reunion through elephant calls, footprints and field inspection.
The calf was first spotted standing near agricultural land in the Vallam area under the Courtallam forest range. Forest department staff monitoring the area found that the mother elephant was staying near the reserve forest boundary, prompting immediate rescue and surveillance measures.
Veterinary doctors who examined the calf found injuries and severe infection in its abdomen, trunk, male reproductive organ and hind leg. Swelling in the hind leg had also left the calf struggling to move normally through the hilly terrain.
A veterinary team was deployed to provide wound care, treat swelling, and administer nutritional supplements. Forest field staff simultaneously monitored the movements of both the calf and the mother elephant to facilitate a safe reunion.
Although the mother elephant initially approached the calf during monitoring operations, the calf’s condition prevented an immediate reunion. Officials continued treatment while maintaining surveillance from a safe distance.
Field inspections conducted on Saturday confirmed that the elephants had safely moved deeper into the forest area. Forest officials said monitoring of the herd would continue through field surveillance and drones.
The district forest officer thanked the villagers, the agricultural land owner, veterinary doctors, field staff, and media personnel for supporting the rescue, treatment, and reunion efforts.