Tenkasi: Injured elephant calf reunited with herd in Courtallam

The reunion took place after the mother elephant, accompanied by two other elephants, approached the calf and led it back into the forest. Forest officials confirmed the reunion through elephant calls, footprints and field inspection.

The calf was first spotted standing near agricultural land in the Vallam area under the Courtallam forest range. Forest department staff monitoring the area found that the mother elephant was staying near the reserve forest boundary, prompting immediate rescue and surveillance measures.

Veterinary doctors who examined the calf found injuries and severe infection in its abdomen, trunk, male reproductive organ and hind leg. Swelling in the hind leg had also left the calf struggling to move normally through the hilly terrain.

A veterinary team was deployed to provide wound care, treat swelling, and administer nutritional supplements. Forest field staff simultaneously monitored the movements of both the calf and the mother elephant to facilitate a safe reunion.