Tenkasi govt school teacher canes students for talking loudly; injured child unable to write exam, says parent

Students' hands swollen after beating from teacher's cane

Some of the students, identified as Pavithra, Sujithra, Saranya, Saisree, Asha, and Chandana Muthumari, suffered injuries after the beating. Pictures showed some of their bandaged hands, indicating serious injuries.

Upon hearing of the incident, their parents rushed them to hospitals for treatment. Pavithra and Sujithra were initially receiving treatment at VK Puthur Government Hospital. Pavithra was later shifted to the Tenkasi Government Hospital for further treatment, while Saranya, Saisree, Asha and Chandana Muthumari are being treated at a private hospital.

The children are resting and unable to attend school because their hands are still swollen, according to their parents.