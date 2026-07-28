Tenkasi govt school teacher canes students for talking loudly; injured child unable to write exam, says parent

CHENNAI: Ten students of a Tenkasi government school suffered injuries after a teacher beat them with a cane at last Monday (last July 20). Even after a week, some of them have been unable to attend school as their hands are still swollen, according to their parents, one of whom has filed a complaint with the district Collector.
The accused, identified as, Thenmaria Suganthi (44), teaches Class 11 students at the higher secondary government school in VK Puthur area near Surandai in the district. On Monday evening, while she was conducting a special class, Class 10 students in another classroom nearby were allegedly talking loudly. In a fit of rage, Thenmaria went to their classroom and beat them with a cane, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Some of the students, identified as Pavithra, Sujithra, Saranya, Saisree, Asha, and Chandana Muthumari, suffered injuries after the beating. Pictures showed some of their bandaged hands, indicating serious injuries.
Upon hearing of the incident, their parents rushed them to hospitals for treatment. Pavithra and Sujithra were initially receiving treatment at VK Puthur Government Hospital. Pavithra was later shifted to the Tenkasi Government Hospital for further treatment, while Saranya, Saisree, Asha and Chandana Muthumari are being treated at a private hospital.
The children are resting and unable to attend school because their hands are still swollen, according to their parents.
Pavithra’s mother Rajathi later filed a police complaint at VK Puthur police station. Based on it, the police registered a case against Thenmaria under Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, as well as sections related to child protection.
Rajathi also visited the district Collector's office and filed a complaint against the teacher, demanding appropriate action against her. "We want justice as my daughter Pavithra is unable to write the mid-term exams due to her injury."
She also alleged that no action has been taken against the teacher despite the police complaint.