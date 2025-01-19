Tenkasi govt school headmaster fulfills Class 5 students' dream, takes them on flight to Chennai

CHENNAI: The Class 5 students of a government primary school in Tenkasi, who expressed their wish to fly by an aircraft during a classroom discussion on Wright brothers, had their dream fulfilled, thanks to the headmaster of the school.

When he heard about it, the headmaster of the school on Kondaloor village panchayat enlisted the support of friends and public. Together, they raised enough money to buy tickets for the 20 students and five teachers to fly from Madurai to Chennai said a Thanthi TV report.

The video of their trip aired by the news channel shows the beaming faces of the children and teachers, who were on cloud nine after their dream was fulfilled.