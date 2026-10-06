Tenkasi: following tiff with hubby, mom kills kids, self

TENKASI: In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old woman allegedly set herself and her two young sons on fire following a quarrel with her husband over his drinking habit near Sivagiri in Tenkasi district on Monday night.
The woman died on the spot, while her two sons succumbed to their burn injuries at the Palayamkottai Government Hospital on Tuesday morning.
As most of the villagers had gathered at the Vadakasi Amman temple for the festival, the incident was not noticed immediately.
The deceased were identified as Mariammal (28) and her two sons, Kabineswaran (6) and Rabineswaran (4).
Mariammal, a native of Devathanam village in Virudhunagar district, had married Kalipandi (32) of Vadakusathiram near Sivagiri around seven years ago. Kabineswaran was studying in Class I at a local school, while Rabineswaran was attending an anganwadi centre.
Kalipandi, who worked as a painter, had a drinking habit and would frequently quarrel with and allegedly assault his wife after consuming alcohol, police said.
On Monday night, Mariammal took her two sons to the Vadakasi Amman temple to participate in a traditional kummi dance programme organised as part of the Purattasi month celebrations.
Meanwhile, Kalipandi allegedly arrived at the temple in an inebriated condition, picked a quarrel with Mariammal and assaulted her in public, police said. Upset over the incident, Mariammal took her two sons and returned home.
She allegedly locked the house from inside, took kerosene and poured it over herself and her two sons. She then allegedly lit a matchstick and set fire to her saree, police said. The flames quickly engulfed all three.
People returning from the festival around midnight noticed the fire at Mariammal’s house and alerted the Sivagiri police.
Police rushed to the spot and found Mariammal’s charred body. Her two sons were found seriously injured, but died despite treatment.
The Sivagiri police have registered a case and are questioning Mariammal’s husband, Kalipandi, in connection with the incident.