Tenkasi: following tiff with hubby, mom kills kids, self

The woman died on the spot, while her two sons succumbed to their burn injuries at the Palayamkottai Government Hospital on Tuesday morning.

As most of the villagers had gathered at the Vadakasi Amman temple for the festival, the incident was not noticed immediately.

The deceased were identified as Mariammal (28) and her two sons, Kabineswaran (6) and Rabineswaran (4).

Mariammal, a native of Devathanam village in Virudhunagar district, had married Kalipandi (32) of Vadakusathiram near Sivagiri around seven years ago. Kabineswaran was studying in Class I at a local school, while Rabineswaran was attending an anganwadi centre.

Kalipandi, who worked as a painter, had a drinking habit and would frequently quarrel with and allegedly assault his wife after consuming alcohol, police said.