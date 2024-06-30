Tenkasi: Courtallam waterfall sees jump in tourist numbers post rains

CHENNAI: Owing to the recent showers at various parts of the state including the Western belt, the water flow at the Courtallam waterfall in Tenkasi district has seen a rise which in turn has led to tourists thronging the destination, especially on Sunday.

Thousands of tourists, mainly families with children, were seen lining up at the tourist spot to enjoy the brimming waterfall and the pleasant weather.

People from neighbouring states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerela were seen arriving in cars and vans to enjoy a quick getaway at Courtallam which led to jam-packed roads. In an effort to control the crowd and ensure a safe environment, security has beefed up in the region.

Last week, there were restrictions on bathing at Courtallam Main Falls, Five Falls, Old Courtallam, and Small Falls.

It may be recalled that tourists were banned from bathing in the Courtallam Main Falls after a 17-year-old got swept away in flash floods which occurred in April.