Tenkasi couple dies after car plunges into waterbody

MADURAI: A couple was killed when the car they were travelling on fell into a waterbody on the side of the road, near Sankarankovil, Tenkasi district, on Sunday night.

While initial reports suggested that it was a ditch filled with water, officials said it was a waterbody.

The deceased were identified as Venkatesh, a building contractor from Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli, and his wife Sumithra.

The accident happened when the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and the car plunged into the waterbody at Nedungulam, the police said.

On being alerted, Sankarankovil police inspected the spot and held inquiries. Fire and Rescue Services personnel and an ambulance rushed to the spot and lifted the vehicle using ropes.

The bodies of Venkatesh and Sumithra were removed and sent to Sankarankovil GH for post mortem examination.

Tenkasi SP Suresh Kumar said a team comprising officials from the police and Regional Transport would inspect the accident site to ascertain the cause of the accident.