Threatening bid lands anganwadi worker in suspension in Tenkasi

TENKASI: An anganwadi worker who allegedly frightened a child by covering her face with a gunny sack at an anganwadi centre in Pavoorchatram has been suspended.
An anganwadi centre has been functioning at the foothills of Vennimalai Murugan Temple in Pavoorchatram, Tenkasi district.
Children from economically weaker families living in and around Vennimalai attend the centre, where they receive basic education and participate in simple learning activities and games. More than five children are enrolled at the centre.
In this situation, Kalaichelvi (52), wife of Sudalaiyandi of Bharathiyar Street in Keelapavoor, who was working as an anganwadi helper at the centre, allegedly covered the face of a girl child studying there with a gunny sack and frightened her.
A person recorded a video of the incident, which was later circulated on social media and went viral. Following this, the child’s parents and social activists submitted a complaint at the Pavoorchatram police station.
Based on the incident, the Tenkasi District Collector ordered the suspension of anganwadi worker Kalaichelvi. A case has also been registered against her. She was arrested and produced before a court.