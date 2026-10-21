Tenkasi AIADMK leader booked for sexual assault

The complainant referred to an extra-marital relationship with the AIADMK’s state deputy secretary of the All India MGR Mandram, claiming that they have a child out of wedlock. The complainant has sought action against Kannan and stated that a DNA test could help establish the facts.

Even as police are said to be searching for him, Kannan is reportedly undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Madurai due to ill health. The complainant, a resident of Krishnasamy Street in Sankarankovil, alleged that Kannan, her relative, sexually assaulted her when she was studying in Class 10 and attending tuition at his house.

According to the complaint, Kannan, who is married and has children, subsequently pressured her to have a child with him and threatened to disclose their alleged relationship to her husband if she refused.