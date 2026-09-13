Tenkasi: 24 injured as government bus overturns into river

The bus driver, Sivashakthi, sustained serious head injuries and was referred to the Tirunelveli Government Hospital for further treatment. The remaining injured were taken to the Tenkasi Government Hospital in 108 ambulances.

Kuttralam police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident.

The bus had left the Tenkasi new bus stand for Tirunelveli at around 7 am with more than 30 passengers. Sivashakthi was driving the bus, while Isakki Muthu was the conductor.

According to the police, the bus was travelling on the Tirunelveli-Tenkasi four-lane road near Vettaikaran Kulam, adjoining Azad Nagar, when passengers reportedly heard a sound from the vehicle.