Tender to be floated soon for freedom fighters museum in Humayun Mahal

CHENNAI: The Public Works Department (PWD) - heritage wing completed the renovation of one of the oldest heritage buildings in the city, Humayun Mahal a year ago. Since the state government has planned to convert it into a freedom fighters museum, the process for the same has still not been finalised by the department concerned.

It is noted that the renovation work has already been delayed due to dearth of skilled labourers and materials, and now it will take at least a year for the museum to be open to the public.

Earlier, the department planned to set up a museum inside the building with historical pictures and writing related to heritage to attract visitors. Later, following the announcement of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to convert the oldest heritage Mahal to freedom fighters museum. Regarding the entry fee for the museum, the department concerned will decide on it.

"The renovation work has been completed by the department and ready for inauguration. But, the conversion of Humayun Mahal to a government museum is in process and the architect team is studying the technical factors for the museum through the museum department. After finalisation of the concept, a tender will be floated and funds will be allocated for the same, " said a senior PWD official of the heritage wing.

The renovation of the heritage Mahal commenced in 2019. Due to COVID induced lockdown, the renovation work was delayed due to shortage of manpower. "Almost after two years, renovation work has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 41 crore. The Humayun Mahal is spread over 81,000 sq. ft and has no windows. Workers are involved in rebuilding the Madras Terrace roofing and walls of the building, which has 108 doors and four corridors, " added the official.

The official stated that they have identified skilled labourers across the state and have adequate workers to renovate and carry other works in heritage building