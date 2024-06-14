Tender issued for purchase of 2,200 new government buses: Minister Sivasankar

CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Friday announced that the government plans to procure 2,200 new buses through a tender. The minister made this statement during a recent press meet, emphasizing the government's efforts to enhance public transportation infrastructure across the state.

The Department of Transport has also informed that Amma buses with out-of-state registration numbers cannot operate. However, during the consecutive three-day holiday period (June 15-17), a temporary exception has been made and hence, Amma buses with out-of-state registration numbers are permitted to operate until Monday.

Emphasizing compliance, Minister Sivasankar warned, "Following this grace period, Amma buses cannot operate. If violated, action will be taken by the government."

Moreover, significant investments have been directed towards enhancing public transportation infrastructure. The minister revealed, "Already, funds have been allocated to purchase 2000 new buses for Tamil Nadu, and currently, 850 new buses are in operation."

The minister further stated, "Every month, 200 new buses are being deployed for service. To further bolster the transport network, a tender has been issued for the purchase of an additional 2200 new buses."