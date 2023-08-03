Tender fraud: Wait for final report, HC tells pvt firms

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to quash cases against five companies that were named in the FIR registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in connection with the alleged tender irregularities case against former minister SP Velumani.

Hearing the petitions filed by Aalayam foundation, Constromall Goods, Aalam Gold and Diamond, Constronics Infra and Vaidurya Hotels, the court also directed the agency to file the final report in six weeks.

Observing that the investigation had been completed and the final report was submitted in a sealed cover, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said the court deemed it fit not to interfere with the FIR registered at this stage.

The court has to necessarily allow the DVAC to file the final report before the concerned jurisdictional court, and the petitioners would have to necessarily await the final report and see for themselves as to whether they have been added as accused persons or their names have been dropped in the final report, the judge added.

The judge then directed the DVAC to file the final report before the concerned jurisdictional court within six weeks after getting the necessary sanction order against some of the public servants, and disposed of the petitions.

The petitioners alleged that they were companies which were not awarded any contract have been dragged into this case without any basis, and that the investigation was done with an ulterior motive after the change in government.

In 2018, after the DMK and Arappor Iyakkam had filed a complaint against AIADMK leader Velumani, the DVAC in 2021 registered a complaint against him and named 17 people as accused besides unknown officials.

The preliminary probe alleged that Velumani abused his position as the Municipal Administration Minister to award tenders for road works in Chennai and Coimbatore corporations to his relatives and close associates. Considering Velumani’s plea against this in 2022, the High Court had quashed the case against him.