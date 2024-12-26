Ten Sabarimala special trains cancelled due to poor occupancy; check details here

Chennai: South Central Railway has notified the cancellation of the following special trains for Sabarimala pilgrimage due to poor occupancy:

1. Train No 07167 Moula-Ali – Kottayam Festival Special Express scheduled to leave Moula-Ali at 2.30 pm on January 24 & 31 (Fridays) is cancelled.

2. Train No 07168 Kottayam – Moula-Ali Festival Special Express scheduled to leave Kottayam at 9.45 pm on January 25 & February 1 (Saturdays) is cancelled.

3. Train No 07171 Moula-Ali – Kollam Junction Festival Special Express scheduled to leave Moula-Ali at 6.45 pm on January 25 (Saturday) is cancelled.

4. Train No 07172 Kollam – Moula-Ali Festival Special Express scheduled to leave Kollam Junction at 2.30 am on January 27 (Monday) is cancelled.

5. Train No 07169 Kacheguda – Kottayam Festival Special Express scheduled to leave Kacheguda at 12.30 pm on January 26 (Sunday) is cancelled.

6. Train No 07170 Kottayam – Kacheguda Festival Special Express scheduled to leave Kottayam at 8.50 pm on January 27 (Monday) is cancelled.

7. Train No 07157 Narasapur – Kollam Festival Special Express scheduled to leave Narasapur at 1.30 pm on January 27 (Monday) is cancelled.

8. Train No 07158 Kollam – Narasapur Festival Special Express scheduled to leave Kollam at 2.30 am on January 29 (Wednesday) is cancelled.

9. Train No 07065 Hyderabad – Kottayam Festival Special Express scheduled to leave Hyderabad at 12 pm on January 28 (Tuesday) is cancelled.

10. Train No 07066 Kottayam – Secunderabad Festival Special Express scheduled to leave Kottayam at 6.10 pm on January 29 (Wednesday) is cancelled, a release issued by Southern Railway said.