Ten get double life, two others single life for murder of Dalit youth in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A special court in Coimbatore on Monday awarded double life to ten persons and single life to two others for murdering a Dalit youth in Coimbatore.

According to the prosecution, a group of men made casteist remarks on S Prasanth, 23, a mechanic in April, 2016, following a quarrel which broke out while playing cricket.

As he informed his brother Thamaraiselvan, 25, a construction engineer, he reportedly questioned and also assaulted two of them. In retaliation, the members of the gang came to the room in Rathinapuri, where the siblings were staying for rent and attacked him with knives and iron rods to death on 3 April, 2016.

Based on a complaint by Prasanth, the Rathinapuri police arrested 14 persons; K Vignesh, 23, V Karthik, 26, D Mahendran, 25, Gavaskhan, 24, Suresh, 25, Jaisingh, 26, Prakasam, 27, Naveen, 24, ‘Karuppu’ Gautham, 24, Vimal Kumar, 25, Vijay, 19, Symund Christopher, 24, ‘Onrarai’ Gautham, and Kalaiarasan, 26.

They were booked under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Special court Judge V Vivekananthan on Monday awarded double life to ten persons and single life to Symund Christopher and Karuppu Gautham, while Jai Singh passed away during the course of trial and Vijay was acquitted for lack of evidence.