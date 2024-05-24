Temporary stoppage, skipping stoppage and addition of LHB coaches announced by Southern Railways; check details here

CHENNAI: One minute temporary stoppage at Melnariyappanur Station will be provided for Train no 22153 Chennai Egmore – Salem superfast express leaving Chennai Egmore at 23.55 hrs from 10 June to 13 June (for 4 days) in connection with an annual festival in the church in Villupuram.

The train will arrive at Melnariyappanur Station at 04.19/04.20 hrs on 11, 12, 13, 14 June, informed Southern Railway through a press release.

Two express trains would skip the stoppage at Madhira Station due to maintenance work.

Train No. 16032 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Dr MGR Chennai Central Andaman Express leaving Shri Vaishno Devi Katra at 22.25 hrs on 24 and 25 May.

Train No. 16031 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Andaman Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 05.15 hrs on 26 & 29 May.

Dr MGR Chennai Central – Visakhapatnam- Dr MGR Chennai Central superfast express would be converted into LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch or modernised ) coaches.

Train No.22801 Visakhapatnam – Dr MGR Chennai Central with LHB coaches with effect from 24 May and Train No. 22802 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Visakhapatnam with LHB coaches from 25 May.

The trains will run with the composition of one AC two tier coach, three AC three tier coaches, nine sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, one second class coach (disabled friendly) & one luggage cum brake vans, added the release.