SR announces temporary stoppage of trains at Srirangam for Vaikunta Ekadesi

CHENNAI: The following express trains will be provided with two-minute temporary stoppages at Srirangam station in connection with the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival on January 9 and 10, 2025, said a Southern Railway statement.

-- Train No 12633 Chennai Egmore - Kanniyakumari Express will arrive in Srirangam at 9.50 pm and depart at 9.52 pm.

-- Train No 12634 Kanniyakumari-Chennai Egmore Express will arrive in Srirangam at 12.53 am and depart at 12.55 am.

-- Train No 16102 Kollam - Chennai Egmore Express will arrive in Srirangam at 9.38 pm and depart at 9.40 pm.

-- Train No 16101 Chennai Egmore-Kollam Express will arrive in Srirangam at 9.38 pm and depart at 9.40 pm.