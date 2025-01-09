Begin typing your search...
SR announces temporary stoppage of trains at Srirangam for Vaikunta Ekadesi
The following express trains will be provided with two minute temporary stoppage at Srirangam station in connection with the Vaikunta Ekadesi festival on Jan 9,10
CHENNAI: The following express trains will be provided with two-minute temporary stoppages at Srirangam station in connection with the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival on January 9 and 10, 2025, said a Southern Railway statement.
-- Train No 12633 Chennai Egmore - Kanniyakumari Express will arrive in Srirangam at 9.50 pm and depart at 9.52 pm.
-- Train No 12634 Kanniyakumari-Chennai Egmore Express will arrive in Srirangam at 12.53 am and depart at 12.55 am.
-- Train No 16102 Kollam - Chennai Egmore Express will arrive in Srirangam at 9.38 pm and depart at 9.40 pm.
-- Train No 16101 Chennai Egmore-Kollam Express will arrive in Srirangam at 9.38 pm and depart at 9.40 pm.
