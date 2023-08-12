Temporary nets instead of canal wall pose danger to motorists

CHENNAI: Highlighting the risk it posed to the public, especially commuters, the residents of East Tambaram are urging the civic body to construct and maintain the Selaiyur canal barrier wall along the Velachery High Road.

At present, the barrier is there only in the front portion, while the corners on either side are left open. All that has been done to warn vehicle users and pedestrians is placing green nets. Ironically, however, these nets were causing many accidents, alleged residents.

According to them, the nets seldom stay in position, as the draft from the vehicles that whizz past blow them away. They get torn within a few days and often land on to the road, thus posing additional risk to two-wheeler riders, especially during night hours, said residents, urging the Tambaram Municipal Corporation to take steps to construct the whole wall.

“The fallen nets on the road have led to minor accidents involving two-wheeler riders. During the days when it rains, the situation gets worse as they affect safe driving. Due to fallen nets and slippery roads, several accidents have been reported at the spot,” said a Selaiyur resident.

Speaking to DT Next, a resident said the civic body should take necessary steps to address the situation, adding that the safety of the people, including motorists and pedestrians, should be a priority for the municipal corporation.

“Given that this barrier is located near the main road, addressing this issue promptly is crucial. If extending the wall is not feasible, the corporation should consider at least closing it off with solid barricades instead of merely using nets. This would be helpful for motorists during the night time,” added another resident.

The officials from Tambaram corporation did not respond when contacted.