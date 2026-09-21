Temporary government job orders issued to families of double murder victims

Sivaganga Revenue Divisional Officer JP Gracia handed over appointment orders for the posts of Dengue Eradication Workers to Poomani, sister of Poopandi, and Radhakrishnan, brother of Deivendran, at the Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital.

A gang allegedly chased and hacked to death Deivendran of Kayavodai village near Kalayarkoil and Poopandi of Siruvelangudi village near Sivaganga while the duo were consuming alcohol at Kodaikkadu irrigation tank in Pazhamalai Nagar near Sivaganga on September 16. The gang had allegedly mistaken them for members of another group with whom they had clashed near the same tank on the same day.