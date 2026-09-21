Temporary government job orders issued to families of double murder victims

SIVAGANGA: Yielding to the demands of the families, the Tamil Nadu government issued temporary government job orders to two relatives of the youths who were murdered in Sivaganga on Sunday.
Sivaganga Revenue Divisional Officer JP Gracia handed over appointment orders for the posts of Dengue Eradication Workers to Poomani, sister of Poopandi, and Radhakrishnan, brother of Deivendran, at the Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital.
A gang allegedly chased and hacked to death Deivendran of Kayavodai village near Kalayarkoil and Poopandi of Siruvelangudi village near Sivaganga while the duo were consuming alcohol at Kodaikkadu irrigation tank in Pazhamalai Nagar near Sivaganga on September 16. The gang had allegedly mistaken them for members of another group with whom they had clashed near the same tank on the same day.
The police have so far arrested 13 persons in connection with the case.
However, the relatives of the deceased had been protesting for the past three days, demanding a government job for one member of each family and compensation of Rs 50 lakh each. On Saturday, they blocked the Thanjavur-Manamadurai National Highway, disrupting traffic for nearly an hour. The police detained some villagers while clearing the road and released them later.
After receiving the temporary government job orders, the relatives agreed to receive the bodies after the post-mortem examinations were completed. The bodies were subsequently handed over to the families, who took them to their respective native villages for the final rites. The bodies were transported in ambulances under heavy police security.
The family members also condemned the TVK government, alleging that the local Minister had neither visited them nor spoken to them over the phone following the incident.